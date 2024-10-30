Wall Street giants to make $50 billion bet on AI and power projects
SummaryKKR and Energy Capital Partners plan to invest in development of data centers and the power infrastructure to support them.
KKR and Energy Capital Partners have agreed to invest a combined $50 billion in data-center and power-generation projects to support the development of artificial intelligence.
