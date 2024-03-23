Want to know if AI will take your job? I tried using it to replace myself
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 23 Mar 2024, 10:07 AM IST
SummaryThe ‘Cognitive Revolution’ will automate tasks done by hundreds of millions of workers. The best way to understand which of us will go first is direct experience with AI.
For the past two weeks, I’ve used cutting-edge artificial-intelligence tools in every aspect of my day-to-day existence, from my job to my personal life. Here’s my verdict: The last time I had an experience this eye-opening and transformative was after I bought my first smartphone.
