Want to know if AI will take your job? I tried using it to replace myself

For the past two weeks, I’ve used cutting-edge artificial-intelligence tools in every aspect of my day-to-day existence, from my job to my personal life. Here’s my verdict: The last time I had an experience this eye-opening and transformative was after I bought my first smartphone.

For most of us, these tools will enhance our productivity on tedious and time-consuming tasks. We’ll be able to hand them off to generative AI, then easily check for errors. Regardless of your profession, the sooner you gain experience with using AI, the better off you will be. And it might just be vital to your employment.

In experimenting with AI, my aim was to get a handle on the impact it will have on the 100 million “knowledge workers" in the U.S.—not to mention 900 million elsewhere in the world. That commitment included the research and writing of this column, which, for better or worse, would likely have taken a significantly different form without the help of AI. I didn’t use AI to write any of the words you’re reading now, but it did shape my thinking.

I plan to continue using AI to assist in my research, and in how I think through what I’m writing about. I would not be surprised if, someday, most knowledge workers find it just as indispensable.

After talking to some of the best (human) thinkers about the potential impact of AI on knowledge work, I’m convinced that we are now entering a new kind of industrial revolution, which many have begun calling the “Cognitive Revolution."

This nascent Cognitive Revolution—the automation of knowledge work—has important parallels to the early Industrial Revolution, when physical labor was automated. Those parallels could include higher overall productivity, and an increase in the world’s total wealth.

But the Cognitive Revolution may also lead to millions of knowledge workers being pushed out of their jobs, especially those in roles that consist largely of tasks AI can do. By 2030, tasks that represent up to 30% of all hours currently worked in the U.S. could be automated by AI, laccording to a recent estimate by McKinsey.

Today’s AIs can ingest documents, images and endless reams of instructions from their users, and then talk about them in a way that sounds like a person, but there’s no mind behind the curtain animating that prose. It’s all just a fuzzy approximation of the enormous amounts of data on which the AI was trained.

I’ve been using OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Gemini and Nomi’s and Perplexity’s eponymous AIs. I’ve also come to rely on AI features within other programs, such as meeting transcription and summarization in Otter, and autocomplete in Google Docs, which has sped up my note-taking.

The best of these AIs—the ones you have to pay to access—are good advisers for tasks humans have done a million times before and written about ad nauseam on the internet. Asking GPT 4 for help with an ingredient substitution or advice on a simple weeknight recipe yields good results, and on numerous occasions saved me a lot of googling. It was equally capable of creating a marketing plan for a friend’s small business.

The ability of today’s large language models to customize their output is one of the main things that makes them better than conventional search, and passable at performing simple research or content-generation tasks that might otherwise be done by a person.

My experience shows how they could have a large impact on small businesses. Nathaniel Whittemore is the founder of Superintelligent, a platform for learning AI currently available by invitation only. He’s found that the most popular courses his service offers are deeply practical ones, including ones that small businesses can use to multiply the productivity of whoever is in charge of their marketing. No one is expecting ad copy or Instagram posts to be works of art, and generating that kind of content, or even just rewriting or re-cutting existing content for different platforms, is a lot of work.

Small, resource-constrained companies and freelancers are precisely the folks who have been the earliest to embrace AI as a way to speed up basic knowledge work.

Now that today’s generative AIs are “multimodal"—that is, they can take in and produce different kinds of media, including text and images—they can also perform tasks that are more visual. To illustrate this, I spent about 5 minutes using a custom GPT in OpenAI’s “GPT Store" (think of Apple’s App Store, but for AIs) to generate a logo for an imaginary lifestyle brand. (If you read this and are inspired to create a clothing brand for middle-aged men called “Dad Life" with the tagline “Take My Pills / Pay My Bills," you owe me money.)

These AI tools aren’t great at producing finished creative products. As with the logo above, which is full of extraneous nonsense text, their work still has to be tweaked by a human.

So what does that mean for the graphic artist who would normally get hired to create my Dad Life logo? I might not hire one because I can achieve a good-enough design on my own. But that doesn’t mean graphic artists are all out of work. In fact, AI may streamline aspects of their jobs so they can focus on other things. One thing we can’t automate away, for example, is taste, and we’ll still need professionals who can steer AI, polish its output, and create reference materials to be fed into it in the first place.

Today’s AI almost always automates individual tasks, not whole jobs. Some jobs consist mostly of tasks that can be automated, like customer service, content marketing and writing product listings for e-commerce services. There still has to be a person using and coordinating all those AIs, however, along with doing the abstract thinking that, for now, remains the sole domain of humans. This means that while AI isn’t going to eliminate jobs, people using AI will—which has been the pattern in automation since its earliest days.

Even knowledge workers who may see only a small fraction of their tasks being automated by AI can benefit from using it, beyond brainstorming and research. That’s because today’s large language models are in some ways becoming a way to write software, but in plain English instead of code. Once you get past the basics of communicating with these models, you get into “prompt engineering," which is basically just giving them elaborate instructions—that is, algorithms written in plain English—to perform more complicated tasks.

I’m no prompt engineer, but even I was able to use OpenAI’s tool for creating custom GPTs to build my own custom assistant. (It’s as simple as answering a few questions.) My assistant is an example of the sort of “AI employees" that I think all knowledge workers will someday have at their disposal, to make their jobs easier. If you’re already a ChatGPT subscriber, I invite you to try out “Tech Column Intern."

It’s not bad at research, and it’s even better at helping me think about what other resources to use when doing research.

Martin Casado, a general partner at venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, believes that AIs will soon be able to create every kind of content currently used in, for example, videogames—from making character art and writing dialogue to building 3-D worlds. But, unlike the academics I spoke with, he doesn’t think this will lead to any loss of jobs, at least in the videogame industry. His reasoning, which strikes me as optimistic, is that the more content people can create, the more the rest of us will consume.

If it turns out the demand for AI-generated content isn’t so bottomless, things might be different. Daron Acemoglu, an economist at MIT, warns that the result could be a significant replacement of workers with automation. The problem is that AI and other forms of automation are often used by companies primarily to reduce their head counts, rather than to make existing employees more productive, in part because machines are easier to manage than people.

“I think the danger is that you’re going to create a lot of inequalities between capital and labor, and between different types of labor," says Acemoglu.

For those in fields threatened by automation, the solution is developing technology that makes us better at what we do, so we can stay ahead of the machines that would otherwise replace us, he adds.

Acemoglu’s warning was one reason I created my own AI assistant. The most jaw-dropping and, if I’m being honest, frightening thing it’s done so far? The first time I clicked on the button marked “Suggest a topic for this week’s column," the results it spat out were something I already had on my list of future pieces to research. Only it put a fresh twist on the topic, one that made it feel more urgent and exciting.

I’d reveal what it suggested, but I’m a little worried it might encourage my editors to think of ways they might be able to get more out of me—and thus, somewhere down the line, reduce head count elsewhere in the newsroom.

