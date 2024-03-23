Want to know if AI will take your job? I tried using it to replace myself

So what does that mean for the graphic artist who would normally get hired to create my Dad Life logo? I might not hire one because I can achieve a good-enough design on my own. But that doesn’t mean graphic artists are all out of work. In fact, AI may streamline aspects of their jobs so they can focus on other things. One thing we can’t automate away, for example, is taste, and we’ll still need professionals who can steer AI, polish its output, and create reference materials to be fed into it in the first place.