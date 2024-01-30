Want to Learn AI? AI Will Teach You

Companies are having to get their workforces up to speed on artificial intelligence, and fast. And it’s looking like AI itself may be teaching the class.

Online teaching provider Coursera’s training includes an AI-powered chatbot that can provide personal feedback to students. Johnson & Johnson and Cisco Systems are looking into ways to incorporate generative AI-enabled training tools into their own AI upskilling programs. Among those tools are AI chatbot-tutors that answer questions on relevant topics and algorithms designed to assess a student’s strengths and weaknesses and recommend appropriate modules.

Generative AI’s debut in late 2022 sparked a flurry of investment in corporate training programs designed to get employees grounded in the technology and familiar with topics such as responsible AI and prompt engineering. Training has often followed a familiar template: teaching and testing skills through instructor-less virtual models with portions of reading, videos and short quizzes.

“IT skills-related training can be kind of dry," said Guy Diedrich, senior vice president and global innovation officer at Cisco. Diedrich is also responsible for the Cisco Networking Academy, a teaching development platform used by individuals and enterprises. The company is developing an AI tutor for its upcoming training similar to Coursera’s.

In April, Coursera unveiled Coach, a learning assistant that can be used alongside its generative-AI training series available to companies.

Coach can provide personalized feedback and quick video-lecture summaries as well as other aids, like a recommended video clip, to help learners better grasp a specific concept, said Chief Learning Officer Trena Minudri. Powered by Microsoft Azure GPT 3.5 and 4, Coach can also communicate in several different languages, she said.

Additionally, she said, Coach can use student performance in the initial courses to predict where they might have trouble in future ones and be proactive in offering help as well as recommend what courses will be most useful to them.

“Even though AI has created an increased demand for reskilling, it will be a central part of the solution," Minudri said.

Companies say they see generative AI tools as a way to make training less one-way or top-down with the AI essentially providing that collaborative element.

Cisco’s Diedrich said the company’s tutor will be conversational. For instance, a user could tell the AI he or she is unsure how to carry out a certain task, and the AI will respond by explaining how and taking the user back through the steps.

“It’s like having an expert sitting right next to you, and all you do is access it through inquiry in a conversational way," Diedrich said.

J&J also is developing ways to incorporate generative AI into its AI upskilling program. The company is building a tool that analyzes employee data to identify those areas where they should build skills, and recommend the right courses.

“Tying all those things together goes beyond just putting some courses on a website or training material. It’s really an integrated strategy," said Chief Information Officer Jim Swanson.

Employees validate the AI’s suggestions, but the goal, the company said, is to provide more relevant recommendations rather than a one-size-fits all approach.

“We all learn in different ways," said Swanson. “We have to uncover that heterogeneous way people learn and cover different aspects that work best for different folks."

Write to Isabelle Bousquette at isabelle.bousquette@wsj.com