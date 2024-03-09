We can’t help but be excited by generative AI: Apple's Greg Joswiak
SummaryApple veteran Greg Joswiak discusses the company's presence in India, the Vision Pro, and why it's still too early to judge generative AI
I don’t remember seeing a thing quite like that," remarks Greg Joswiak on digital artist Dhruv Jani’s labyrinthian game. Jani and other digital artists who brought their creations to life with iPads and MacBooks at the recently concluded India Art Fair 2024, are meeting Joswiak, senior vice-president of worldwide marketing at Apple, at the tech company’s Mumbai office.