We can’t help but be excited by generative AI: Apple's Greg Joswiak

The talk of the town for the last year has been generative AI. Technology brands such as Google (Gemini), Samsung (Galaxy AI) and Microsoft (CoPilot and its collaboration with OpenAI) are upping the ante with their gen-AI features. But, Joswiak says AI and machine learning have been at the core of Apple products since the introduction of the neural engine. “Everyone is talking about AI PCs, but every Mac that’s powered by Apple Silicon is an AI PC. We can’t help but be excited by generative AI and what’s been going on with large language models (LLM)…and because of the neural engine, a lot of people are running their models with lots of parameters on the Mac." He adds that it is “still relatively early days" for generative AI, with a number of issues to be addressed— everything from hallucination to bias to copyright issues.