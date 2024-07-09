Weather today: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra's Mumbai, 3 other states for heavy rains, orange alert in 2 others
Weather today: The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra, with a red alert declared for these states today, July 9. An orange alert has been issued for Assam and Meghalaya.
