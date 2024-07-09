Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy downpours during the day in Karnataka, Goa Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra and issued a red alert for these states today, July 9. In addition to this, an orange alert is in place for Assam and Meghalaya.

A day before, Mumbai city witnessed heavy rainfall leading to the cancellation of several trains and flights. Waterlogging wreaked havoc as the high tide aggravated the situation, submerging train tracks and subways. Lakes and dams overflowed, disrupting daily life and prompting authorities to shut schools and colleges for the day.

In the backdrop of inclement weather conditions and yellow alert for heavy rains in moist districts of the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9.

Pune Collector Dr Suhas Diwase announced closure of all schools up to class 12 on Tuesday to avoid any untoward incidents and emergencies.

The weather department forecast “very heavy rainfall" in West Bengal and Sikkim on July 12, in Bihar over the next three days, and in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya until July 11.

Moving to Northwest and Central India, IMD forecast wet spells hinting at the possibility of “heavy rainfall" in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Delhi on July 12 and in Himachal Pradesh on July 11/12. Besides this, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will witness heavy showers until July 12 while heavy downpour in expected in Rajasthan on July 9. Maharashtra is set to witness heavy precipitation today and tomorrow, as per the IMD's forecast.

On the West and South Peninsular India, the weather agency predicted “very heavy rainfall" in Goa and Maharashtra on July 9, July 11 and July 12. IMD forecast heavy precipitation in Karnataka on July 9 and July 12.

