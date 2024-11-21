What ChatGPT’s corporate victims have in common

Examining these AI victims suggests three lessons for businesses. The first is that the threat to incumbents from the technology is greater in industries where the potential damage done by AI hogwash (known as hallucinations) is low. Error-strewn code is a worry for developers, but problems are typically easy to spot before the software is deployed. Flawed translations can be easily corrected. If an AI tool makes up facts when writing an undergraduate’s history essay, the ramifications are small (though perhaps less so if the student is caught using an AI tool). Errors when writing up a legal contract or a medical prescription, by contrast, are more costly. AI services will take longer to gain ground in industries that are more sensitive to made-up nonsense.