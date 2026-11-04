What is FlashProve? Anthropic’s open-source tool to prove which AI model generated a response

Anthropic is developing an open-source system, FlashProve, to help users verify which artificial intelligence (AI) model generated a particular response. Announced in a research blog post on Tuesday, November 3, FlashProve is designed to verify the authenticity of AI-generated outputs using cryptographic proofs, enabling users to determine whether an answer is truly from the intended AI.

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The system, dubbed ‘provable inference’, is intended to prevent AI companies and third parties from presenting incorrect interpretations of the models behind their services. FlashProve could help mitigate fears that companies are covertly substituting high-cost, high-performance AI models with lower-cost versions or falsely touting the capabilities of the models being used in certain applications, Anthropic researchers said.

Anthropic's FlashProve aims to prevent AI model impersonation FlashProve operates on a principle similar to cryptographic email signatures, which enable a recipient to verify the sender of an email. The system is working to provide greater security from the passing off of one AI model as another, including by the company running the AI model.

The technology could also be used by users to verify claims from businesses and developers. For instance, a software company could prove that its code was examined by a particular advanced cybersecurity model. Likewise, companies might show that a particular AI system took into account their plans or suggestions.

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How FlashProve verifies AI-generated responses To make the system work, AI developers would need to publish a unique cryptographic fingerprint for every model they release. These fingerprints could then be compared with responses generated to determine which model created them.

Importantly, the fingerprints would not reveal the “weights” of the model – the internal parameters that dictate how an AI system works. This could enable companies like Anthropic and other developers to provide support for independent verification without disclosing the proprietary technology.

Another key feature of FlashProve is that it is designed to be lightweight, enabling verification on the user's device without heavy reliance on external infrastructure.

Anthropic releases the FlashProve specification and code on GitHub Alongside the announcement on Tuesday, Anthropic published a detailed technical specification and released working code for different components of FlashProve on GitHub under an open-source licence. The firm is seeking researchers and developers to investigate the technology, evaluate its capabilities, and propose improvements.

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However, FlashProve remains a work in progress. Anthropic has yet to reveal plans to deploy the system in its own products or those of other AI firms.

In their blog post, the researchers emphasised that the release is an intermediate step in their research and not the end result. Their aim is to encourage the broader research community to develop the system and enhance the proposed verification system.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.