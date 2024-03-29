What is prompt-engineering for artificial intelligence?

TRADITIONAL SOFTWARE responds predictably to instructions. “Generative" artificial-intelligence (AI) models, such as that used by ChatGPT, are different: they respond to requests written in everyday language, and can produce surprising results. On the face of it, writing effective prompts for AI is much simpler than, for example, mastering a programming language. But as AI models have become more capable, making the most of the algorithms within these black boxes has become harder. “Prompt engineering", as this skill is known, has been likened to guiding a dance partner or poking a beast to see how it will respond. What does it involve?