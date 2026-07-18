What to know about the Chinese AI models rattling US stocks

Q: What is the new model that rattled the U.S. stock market?

A: It is called Kimi K3 and comes from Moonshot, a Beijing-based startup whose name is inspired by the Pink Floyd album “The Dark Side of the Moon.” Moonshot released Kimi K3 this past week and said it planned to make it fully open-source later this month, meaning people will be generally free to download and adapt it. Moonshot says Kimi K3 is the world’s biggest open-source model with 2.8 trillion parameters, a shorthand for a model’s capabilities. External researchers estimate that Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.8, released in May, has more than 1.5 trillion parameters.