What will artificial intelligence mean for your pay?
The Economist 6 min read 02 Dec 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Summary
- A dispatch from industries on the front line of economic transformation
Around a decade ago Carl Benedikt Frey and Michael Osborne, two economists, published a paper that went viral. It argued that 47% of American jobs were at risk of automation. A deluge of research followed, which suggested the poorest and least-educated workers were most vulnerable to the coming revolution. Such fears have intensified as artificial-intelligence (AI) capabilities have leapt ahead. On November 2nd, speaking after Britain’s AI summit, Elon Musk predicted: “There will come a point where no job is needed."
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less