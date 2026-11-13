What would Jensen Huang’s Nvidia exit mean for open-source AI? Hugging Face CEO responds

Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue has pledged to keep supporting open-source artificial intelligence (AI) after Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO. The news raises questions over Nvidia’s planned $12.9 billion acquisition of Hugging Face and the future of its open-source AI push.

Advertisement

Delangue called Huang’s exit a “really sad day” in a post on X on November 12. He said Hugging Face would not slow down its work to make AI models accessible, regardless of leadership changes at Nvidia. “We’ll keep fighting for open-source AI, harder than ever. This is too important to slow down now,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Huang has been strongly advocating for open source and open-weight AI models. This transition has therefore raised concerns among developers and industry watchers about whether Nvidia will continue to pursue a similar strategy under its new leader.

Nvidia’s $12.9 billion Hugging Face acquisition faces scrutiny In September 2026, Nvidia revealed its intention to buy Hugging Face for $12.9 billion, according to TechCrunch's September 3 report. The transaction would be one of Nvidia's biggest acquisitions ever.

According to a Reuters report in October 2026, the US Department of Justice had opened an investigation into the deal regarding competition issues in the field of AI.

Earlier, Nvidia announced that it will continue its support for open AI development with Hugging Face. The deal would also give the chipmaker control over one of the largest platforms for developers to find, share and distribute AI models.

Advertisement

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Hugging Face did not provide any additional details on the status of the deal or its talks with Nvidia's interim CEO, Colette Kress.

Jensen Huang was a vocal supporter of open-weight AI models

Advertisement

Huang's enthusiasm for open-source AI goes beyond Nvidia's rumoured buyout of Hugging Face. In July 2026, he published his first post on X, sharing an AI policy letter signed by 25 companies, including Microsoft, Meta, IBM, Palantir and Hugging Face.

The letter called on the U.S. government not to impose undue limitations on open-weight AI models. It said that downloadable and modifiable models are a way to increase access to AI, foster competition, and enable businesses to have more control over the technology.

Nvidia also announced a $6 billion deal with AI coding startup Poolside in August 2026 to support the development of an open AI ecosystem in the US, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In more recent times, Nvidia has also added two smaller models to its Nemotron family, including an enterprise-class version for AI agents capable of 120 billion parameters, as announced on its official blog.

Advertisement

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.