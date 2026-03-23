Jackson Curtis planned to spend his career in insurance, where he’s worked the last 3½ years. Instead, the 28-year-old is now pursuing an abrupt shift: becoming a full-time firefighter.
What young workers are doing to AI-proof themselves
SummaryThey’ve got their whole careers ahead of them, and they’re navigating a technology with a still-uncertain impact.
Jackson Curtis planned to spend his career in insurance, where he’s worked the last 3½ years. Instead, the 28-year-old is now pursuing an abrupt shift: becoming a full-time firefighter.
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