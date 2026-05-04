The second week of a blockbuster trial between Elon Musk and Sam Altman kicks off Monday, with the future of OpenAI very much up for grabs.
What’s Next in the Elon Musk Megatrial Against OpenAI and Sam Altman
SummaryThe Tesla and SpaceX owner testified for nearly three days last week in a case that would unwind OpenAI’s for-profit conversion.
The second week of a blockbuster trial between Elon Musk and Sam Altman kicks off Monday, with the future of OpenAI very much up for grabs.
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