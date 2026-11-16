Which businesses are being disrupted by AI? From travel platforms to education, here’s what is changing

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly disrupting businesses built around information, online discovery, content creation and services, as generative AI tools allow consumers to perform tasks that once required specialised platforms.
A report by European Internet Ventures (EIV), published on November 16, found that 10 listed companies operating in AI-exposed sectors collectively lost $206 billion in market value between December 2021 and November 2026. Their combined market capitalisation fell from $305 billion to $99 billion.
The companies span travel search, price comparison, creative software, freelance marketplaces and online education.
While nine of the 10 businesses recorded revenue growth between fiscal 2021 and 2025, investors are increasingly concerned about their future earnings as AI reshapes their business models, as per the report.
Travel and price comparison platforms are among the businesses facing disruption.
AI assistants can compare hotels, flights and other services and provide recommendations directly, reducing the need for consumers to visit multiple websites, the report observes.
Tripadvisor's market value fell 77% between December 2021 and November 2026, while Trivago declined 67% and LendingTree lost 68%. In contrast, Booking Holdings gained 20%, partly because customers still need its platform to complete reservations and payments.
AI-generated images, videos, presentations and marketing material are challenging traditional creative businesses.
Shutterstock reportedly lost 98% of its market value, with its third-quarter 2026 revenue declining 33% year-on-year. Adobe's valuation fell 66%, while website-building platform Wix lost 68%.
The challenge is that customers can increasingly generate content or build websites using AI tools rather than paying for separate services.
Freelance platforms Fiverr and Upwork have also faced pressure as AI can produce logos, translations, marketing copy and other digital work. Fiverr's market value declined 93%, while Upwork's fell 72%.
Online education companies are experiencing similar challenges. Chegg lost 98% of its market value as AI chatbots began offering homework assistance and explanations that students previously accessed through subscriptions. Coursera's valuation declined 73%.
Stack Overflow, meanwhile, recorded a 99% decline in new questions between November 2022 and September 2026, as developers increasingly turned to AI coding assistants for immediate answers, the report said.
EIV argues that businesses facilitating actual transactions and delivering completed services may prove more resilient than platforms that merely generate leads or provide information.
The next opportunity could lie in AI-powered businesses that take responsibility for delivering outcomes, including customer service, accounting and legal services, rather than simply offering tools or connecting customers with service providers.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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