Which businesses are being disrupted by AI? From travel platforms to education, here’s what is changing

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly disrupting businesses built around information, online discovery, content creation and services, as generative AI tools allow consumers to perform tasks that once required specialised platforms.
A report by European Internet Ventures (EIV), published on November 16, found that 10 listed companies operating in AI-exposed sectors collectively lost $206 billion in market value between December 2021 and November 2026. Their combined market capitalisation fell from $305 billion to $99 billion.
The companies span travel search, price comparison, creative software, freelance marketplaces and online education.
While nine of the 10 businesses recorded revenue growth between fiscal 2021 and 2025, investors are increasingly concerned about their future earnings as AI reshapes their business models, as per the report.
Travel and price comparison platforms are among the businesses facing disruption.
AI assistants can compare hotels, flights and other services and provide recommendations directly, reducing the need for consumers to visit multiple websites, the report observes.
Tripadvisor's market value fell 77% between December 2021 and November 2026, while Trivago declined 67% and LendingTree lost 68%. In contrast, Booking Holdings gained 20%, partly because customers still need its platform to complete reservations and payments.
AI-generated images, videos, presentations and marketing material are challenging traditional creative businesses.
Shutterstock reportedly lost 98% of its market value, with its third-quarter 2026 revenue declining 33% year-on-year. Adobe's valuation fell 66%, while website-building platform Wix lost 68%.
The challenge is that customers can increasingly generate content or build websites using AI tools rather than paying for separate services.
Freelance platforms Fiverr and Upwork have also faced pressure as AI can produce logos, translations, marketing copy and other digital work. Fiverr's market value declined 93%, while Upwork's fell 72%.
Online education companies are experiencing similar challenges. Chegg lost 98% of its market value as AI chatbots began offering homework assistance and explanations that students previously accessed through subscriptions. Coursera's valuation declined 73%.
Stack Overflow, meanwhile, recorded a 99% decline in new questions between November 2022 and September 2026, as developers increasingly turned to AI coding assistants for immediate answers, the report said.
EIV argues that businesses facilitating actual transactions and delivering completed services may prove more resilient than platforms that merely generate leads or provide information.
The next opportunity could lie in AI-powered businesses that take responsibility for delivering outcomes, including customer service, accounting and legal services, rather than simply offering tools or connecting customers with service providers.