Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser has warned that the rapid race among companies to strengthen their cybersecurity systems could trigger more frequent technology disruptions, as businesses rush to install software patches and defend themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at a Bloomberg Newsmakers event on Wednesday, November 18, Fraser cautioned that the unprecedented volume of simultaneous technology updates could make service disruptions more common in the coming months.

Her remarks have drawn attention amid a series of technical glitches affecting major banks, technology companies and airlines in the United States.

“The volume of changes — the patches — that is going through the world’s tech stack at the same time is five- to 10-fold what we’ve ever seen before,” Bloomberg quoted Fraser as saying.

“We should be expecting for a while some more downtime, some more outages in different areas,” she added.

Her warning highlights a growing cybersecurity challenge: as AI models become more powerful, organisations are under increasing pressure to identify vulnerabilities, update their systems and protect their networks against potential attacks.

However, implementing security fixes across large and interconnected technology systems can itself create operational risks.

Who is Jane Fraser? Dame Jane Fraser, 59, is a British-American banking executive who serves as the chair and chief executive officer (CEO) of Citigroup (Citi), one of the largest banking institutions in the United States.

Born on July 13, 1967, in St Andrews, Scotland, Fraser became Citi's CEO in March 2021, making her the first woman to lead a major US bank. She was appointed chair of the bank's board in October 2025, adding the position to her responsibilities as CEO, according to Citi's official profile.

Fraser studied economics at Girton College, University of Cambridge, before completing her MBA at Harvard Business School in 1994. She began her career at Goldman Sachs in London and subsequently joined McKinsey & Company, where she spent a decade and rose to become a partner.

She joined Citigroup in 2004 and held several senior positions, including global head of strategy and mergers and acquisitions, CEO of Citi Private Bank and CEO of Citigroup Latin America. Before taking over as chief executive, she served as Citi's president and head of its Global Consumer Ban

Why is Jane Fraser warning about AI and cybersecurity? Fraser's latest comments come amid growing concerns that advances in artificial intelligence could make cyberattacks more sophisticated and difficult to prevent.

Earlier this year, the Citi chief described the global rush to strengthen cybersecurity defences as a “tsunami of patching”. She warned that companies were racing to update their systems and close security gaps as increasingly powerful AI models raised the threat of cyberattacks.

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The concern is not limited to cybercriminals exploiting vulnerabilities. When organisations deploy a large number of software patches and system changes simultaneously, technical errors and compatibility problems can also disrupt essential services.

Recent incidents in the US have brought these risks into focus.

On Monday, JPMorgan Chase, the country's largest bank, experienced a technical issue that delayed the processing of some customer transactions. The bank attributed the disruption to a software bug in its on-premise hardware systems. The issue was resolved later that day.

Other recent disruptions have affected Microsoft's services, including Outlook, while the US aviation sector has also experienced one of its longest nationwide shutdowns in decades.