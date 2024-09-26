Who Is Mira Murati? All about OpenAI CTO, who quit after pivoting ChatGPT to forefront of artificial intelligence wave

Mira Murati, OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), announced her decision to step down as its CTO on Thursday, September 26, after serving the parent company of ChatGPT for more than six years.

The woman, who has been a key figure behind the company’s most significant AI developments, announced her exit and explained that she is making this decision to “create the time and space to do [her] own exploration.” Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the 35-year-old CTO wrote, “I shared the following note with the OpenAI team today.”

Mira Murati joined OpenAI in 2018 and soon became a prominent figure as she played a crucial role in the development of ChatGPT and DALL-E. The success of these developments propelled the artificial intelligence research organisation to the forefront of the AI industry, and catapulted Mira Murati as one of its most recognisable leaders. In May 2022, the Albanian native from Vlorë was made the CTO of OpenAI. Instrumental in AI's progress, Mira Murati represented OpenAI at key events.

Education Born on December 16 in the year 1988, Mira Murati won a scholarship and attended the Pearson United World College of the Pacific in Canada at age of 16.

She obtained a dual degree in the United States with a Bachelor of Arts (AB) in Mathematics from Colby College and a Bachelor of Engineering from the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College.

