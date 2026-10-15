Who is Uday Ruddarraju? Indian-origin engineer to lead OpenAI's infrastructure and compute operations

OpenAI has appointed former xAI executive and Indian-origin engineer Uday Ruddarraju to head its infrastructure and compute operations, in the latest change in leadership among teams responsible for scaling the company's data centre capacity.

Ruddarraju joined OpenAI last year and took on the role of chief technology officer for compute in July.

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Sachin Katti, who previously led the infrastructure team, is set to step away from the position over the coming weeks. He will continue to be associated with the company as an adviser.

In an interview, Ruddarraju said he expects the transition to be smooth, citing his previous involvement with the infrastructure team's engineering, construction and technical operations, according to Bloomberg. He has also engaged with senior executives at OpenAI's partners, including Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

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He added that Katti's strategy and business teams would continue in their existing positions, helping ensure continuity during the leadership transition.

“Sachin has done an incredible job maintaining the commercial partnerships,” he said, further mentioning, now “I have to spend more time on the commercial side.”

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Who is Uday Ruddarraju? Born in Hyderabad, India, Ruddarraju studied at the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) before pursuing further education at the University of Minnesota.

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Prior to joining OpenAI, he led infrastructure engineering at Elon Musk's xAI and X. At xAI, he played a key role in building Colossus, one of the world's largest AI supercomputing clusters, which is used to train the company's Grok models.

What did Katti say? During his tenure at OpenAI, which began about a year ago, Katti oversaw several major data centre initiatives. These included an 8-gigawatt project in Ohio involving SB Energy and Nvidia, as well as a facility in Georgia that is the first to be designed and led by OpenAI.

In a statement, Katti expressed confidence in the team taking forward the work he had overseen.

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“I’m proud of what we’ve built and have total confidence in Uday and the team to carry it forward. I’m looking forward to building something new," Katti said in a statement.

Before joining OpenAI, Katti was chief technology and AI officer at Intel Corp. He had also co-founded two companies while serving as a professor at Stanford University.

Much of Katti's professional career was spent in academia rather than corporate leadership. In a March interview, the longtime Stanford professor joked that he did not have a real job until he joined Intel nearly five years earlier.

Since July, Katti had also been leading GPT-Infra, an initiative focused on using OpenAI's models for work such as developing semiconductors and infrastructure. He recently said some customers were testing the company's AI models to help design central processing units (CPUs) and edge chips.

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The GPT-Infra initiative will now come under the leadership of Richard Ho, OpenAI's chip chief.

Trillions maybe spent on physical infrastructure amid key exits OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has indicated that the company could spend trillions of dollars on the physical infrastructure required to build advanced AI models and support the technology's broader adoption.

However, the teams responsible for securing funding, sourcing resources and developing data centre capacity have experienced several high-profile exits in recent months.

Chris Malone, who was involved in overseeing OpenAI's data centre expansion, left the company in August. Peter Hoeschele, a key contributor to the high-profile Stargate infrastructure project, moved to Meta Platforms Inc. earlier this year, accompanied by two other colleagues.

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X