Why AI chatbots can’t be trusted for financial advice: They’re sociopaths

If an adviser powered by artificial intelligence “is able to communicate both good and bad financial advice with the same pleasant and convincing affect, its clients will rightfully view this as a problem," Lo and one of his graduate students, Jillian Ross, wrote in 2024 in an article for the Harvard Data Science Review. (Today’s robo advisers, like those offered by Betterment and Wealthfront, went into action before the era of large language models and aren’t built on them for the most part, so Lo’s critiques don’t apply to them.)