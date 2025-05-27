Why AI hasn’t taken your job

There are two competing explanations for these trends. The first is that, despite the endless announcements about how companies are ushering AI into every facet of their operations, few make much use of AI for serious work. An official measure suggests that less than 10% of American firms use it to produce goods and services. The second is that even when companies do adopt AI, they do not let people go. AI may simply help a worker do their job faster, rather than making them redundant. Whatever the explanation, for now there is no need to panic.