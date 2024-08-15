Why AI risks are keeping board members up at night

As a way to get a handle on this technology, Denzel, who also is a director at NortonLifeLock and a former tech executive, says she suggests directors specifically evaluate different functions of AI, such as customer support, language translations or coding assistance. For instance, she has recommended directors follow visual mapping used by consulting firm McKinsey, creating a color-coded matrix that shows at a glance the business areas in a company where AI could have the biggest impact. It looks at industries, such as banking, education and transportation, and functions, ranging from marketing and sales to product development to strategy and finance.