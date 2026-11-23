Elon Musk’s plans to build AI data centres in space have reportedly raised concerns among lenders financing SpaceX’s multibillion-dollar computing infrastructure deal. According to a Financial Times report on 20 November, investors backing the financing sought guarantees that Nvidia chips used as collateral would remain on Earth, fearing they could be difficult to recover if SpaceX defaulted on its debt.

The lenders were concerned that SpaceX might one day launch the costly Nvidia gear into space as part of Musk's proposed satellite-based AI computing network. If the company failed to repay its loans, investors could struggle to retrieve and sell the hardware to recover their money. The report did not determine whether the restriction was part of the final financing deals, based on people close to the discussions.

SpaceX’s $44 billion Nvidia chip financing deal The deal, called ‘Project Saturn’, will fund Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 systems that will power SpaceX's computing needs. Apollo and Goldman Sachs led the transaction, which involved approximately $44 billion in notes. Strong investor demand enabled the companies to boost the size of the deal, the companies said in the statement.

SpaceX has said the Nvidia equipment included in the deal will go to data centres on Earth. Musk has previously discussed plans to launch AI computing infrastructure into orbit.

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Elon Musk plans to use Starship for orbital AI data centres Musk's proposed orbital data centre network would be solar-powered satellites with high-powered computing chips. These satellites would process AI workloads in space and communicate through laser-based links connected to the Starlink network.

Speaking at the Baron Investment Conference this month, Musk said he expected a fully reusable Starship to significantly reduce the cost of launching hardware into orbit. It would be important to lower the costs for launching and replacing thousands of computing satellites, he said.

In January this year, SpaceX asked the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval to deploy up to one million satellites for its proposed orbital-data centre network. The solar-powered satellites, Starmind, would use laser links, radiators and solar arrays, though dissipating heat remains a key challenge because there is no atmosphere in space to carry it away from computing equipment, Reuters reported.

Google is testing AI computing in space Google is also exploring space-based AI infrastructure through ‘Project Suncatcher’, an effort to run AI workloads on tensor processing units (TPUs) deployed aboard satellites.

In an interview in October with Alex Heath, Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the potential of near-continuous solar power for orbital computing.

Google's prototype satellite, developed in collaboration with satellite firm Planet, was launched aboard a SpaceX rideshare in October. Later that month, the company said it had received the first AI response from a data centre-class TPU in orbit after sending a prompt to it onboard the Gemma 4 model, which generated a haiku about being in space.

Google plans to test two interconnected satellites in 2027. The company has also said that there will be several satellites on board its New Glenn rocket that will provide computing power on a data-centre rack scale. That launch is targeted for the first quarter of 2029.