Why ChatGPT Is Getting Dumber at Basic Math5 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:37 PM IST
AI chatbots have stoked fears that they could spin out of control, but they also suffer from a type of deterioration called ‘drift’
Since becoming widely available to the public last year, artificial-intelligence chatbots have dazzled people who experimented with them, kicked off a global development race and even contributed to the strike in Hollywood over their impact on writers and actors.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message