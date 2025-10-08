Why India’s competition regulator is warning companies about AI
The Competition Commission of India has proposed a self-audit for companies to keep track of how they use AI and the data they train AI models on.
India’s competition watchdog has stressed the need to prevent anti-competitive practices in the use and development of artificial intelligence (AI). In a report released on Monday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has proposed a self-audit for companies to keep track of how they use AI and the data they train AI models on. Implementing such a practice comes with multiple caveats. Mint explains: