Why India’s competition regulator is warning companies about AI

Can explainability in AI really work?

The history of Big Tech and artificial intelligence has suggested that explainable AI—which provides internal workings and reasonings that humans can understand—has never taken off commercially, even as the EU pursued a strong regulatory approach against AI algorithms, also deemed to be black boxes. If imposed as a regulation, explainability in well-established large language models such as those by Big Tech firms would be difficult to achieve. This could have complicated commercial implications, which is why the CCI’s approach will be to ask Indian enterprises using AI models based on their own data to bring explainability to the system. Still, AI needs massive troves of data to be trained and explainability is complex, tedious and expensive to attain.