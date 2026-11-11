Why do Indian consumers change their buying decisions? AI helps brands track actual shopping behaviour

AI-powered consumer research platforms are helping brands understand the difference between stated shopping preferences and actual purchasing decisions in India. PulseAI Research, an AI-led consumer intelligence platform developed by Smytten, combines traditional survey responses with behavioural data to track how shoppers discover, evaluate and purchase products, Business Today reported.

Advertisement

The platform is designed to help businesses understand why consumers who show interest in a product in surveys may end up buying a different brand or product when presented with a different price, brand or promotion. According to Smytten, PulseAI Research has crossed 200 enterprise clients in just over two years and now contributes nearly 25% of the group's revenue.

Why traditional consumer surveys may fall short Brands have relied on consumer surveys in the past to gauge demand, spin up product ideas and gain insight into purchasing behaviour. However, stated intentions do not always reflect actual shopping decisions.

PulseAI Research says that consumers will respond well to a product if they are looking at it by itself, but when other products are introduced and they know the same brand and different prices, consumers tend to switch their preferences.

Advertisement

“It is not a matter of survey data vs behavioural data; it is about understanding what people say, what they do, and why sometimes it does not match up to their behaviour,” said Swagat Sarangi, co-founder of PulseAI Research and Smytten.

How AI tracks actual shopping behaviour PulseAI overlays survey insights on behavioural data from product discovery, trials, shopping and repeat engagement. The platform enables researchers to present simulated products and competing products in a simulated discovery process.

It then monitors the interactions that occur on a product page, including the number of people that add items to their carts and customer feedback, which helps to understand influence on sales.

The company also distinguishes between browsing, purchase intent, adding products to a cart and completing a transaction. These actions represent varying degrees of purchase commitment.

Advertisement

The platform analyses consumer behaviour patterns by employing statistical models, machine-learning algorithms and AI techniques.

“We don’t rely on the LLM to invent the mathematics; we use it to make the mathematics conversational,” Sarangi said.

Also Read | ChatGPT gets business profiles like Google as OpenAI launches new Business Hub

What AI-driven consumer research means for brands The findings could help FMCG brands, beauty and personal-care brands, and others to understand why products which generate initial interest fail to contribute to sales. This data can be analysed by brands to evaluate the price, packaging, advertising statements and the positioning of the product prior to commercialisation.

PulseAI Research also employs researcher-led validation and respondent quality checks to ensure the reliability of findings.

Surveys may be supplemented with actual consumer shopping behaviour to enable brands to make better product and marketing decisions with accelerated, more accurate and more reliable consumer insights.

Advertisement

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.