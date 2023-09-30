Why You Soon Won’t Be Able to Avoid AI—At Work or At Home

Soon, most of us will use tools like these, even if indirectly, unless we want to risk falling behind. We will face a growing number of communications generated with AI assistance, plans made with their input, and even products they helped inspire. Productivity-enhancing technology tends to improve our output or make it more plentiful, forcing people to change how they work but not reducing the hours they spend at it. This means the gap between those using AI for productivity, and everyone else, threatens to widen into a chasm as we contend with more and more stuff produced by the combination of human minds and new kinds of machine assistance.

