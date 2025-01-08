Why your company is struggling to scale up generative AI

Another problem is that the benefits of adopting generative AI can be uncertain. Accessing large language models (LLMs) is expensive, whether via a company’s own servers (safer) or via cloud-service providers (simpler). Full-scale implementation of generative AI may increase revenues and reduce costs, but the payoff is not immediate, raising concerns about returns on investment. In its recent survey Deloitte found that the share of senior executives with a “high" or “very high" level of interest in generative AI had fallen to 63%, down from 74% in the first quarter of the year, suggesting that the “new-technology shine" may be wearing off. One executive sums up the scepticism by recounting the story of a chief information officer whose boss told him to stop promising 20% productivity improvements unless he was first prepared to cut his own department’s headcount by a fifth.