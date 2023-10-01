Wikipedia explores AI-powered knowledge access with the ChatGPT plugin. Here’s how
Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, is exploring AI-powered knowledge access through a ChatGPT Plus plugin that searches and summarizes Wikipedia information for user queries. They aim to gauge user engagement, potential contributors, and AI content quality while maintaining a human-centered approach.