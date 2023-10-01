comScore
Wikipedia explores AI-powered knowledge access with the ChatGPT plugin. Here’s how

 Govind Choudhary

Wikimedia Foundation is exploring AI-powered knowledge access through a ChatGPT Plus plugin for Wikipedia. They aim to enhance user engagement and content quality while maintaining a human-centered approach.

For representation purposes only (Pixabay)
Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, is exploring AI-powered knowledge access through a ChatGPT Plus plugin that searches and summarizes Wikipedia information for user queries. They aim to gauge user engagement, potential contributors, and AI content quality while maintaining a human-centered approach.

As part of the Wikimedia Foundation's Annual Plan, the data platform is exploring new methods to facilitate the connection between readers and editors in order to enhance access to free knowledge on Wikipedia, in support of the existing machine learning tools utilized by volunteer contributors.

In an exclusive conversation, Chris Albon, Director of Machine Learning, Wikimedia Foundation, says, “Wikipedia is currently experimenting with new ways to meet people’s knowledge needs in responsible ways including with generative AI platforms. However, it will continue to keep humans at the center." 

Recently, Wikipedia has rolled out an experimental plug-in tailored for ChatGPT. This plug-in enables ChatGPT to conduct searches and provide concise summaries of the latest Wikipedia information in response to general knowledge queries, all while ensuring proper attribution and citation.

Albon added, “With this experiment, the company hopes to understand how readers will engage with Wikipedia through the use of an AI assistant, whether these users would be interested in becoming contributors to help sustain our projects, and what the quality of the output is when an AI assistant interacts with Wikipedia content." 

When asked if AI could completely replace humans in writing Wikipedia articles, Albon responded that while current AI tools can summarize existing knowledge, they are unable to participate in the discussions and dialogues that Wikipedia contributors often engage in regarding subjects like verifiability, notability, and neutrality when creating content on Wikipedia.

Albon stated, “We believe that AI works best as an augmentation for the work that humans do on Wikipedia and other Wikimedia platforms. Our approach to AI is through closed loop systems where humans are in the loop - they can edit, improve, and audit the work done by AI."

 

 

 

 

Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST
