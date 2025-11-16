Will AI take jobs? Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas answers, highlights Indian values and role of human connection

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas has addressed concerns about artificial intelligence causing job losses, particularly in India, emphasising that history shows humanity's ability to adapt through learning. He admits there may be temporary job losses but remains hopeful about technology's potential to enhance education and progress.

In a recent interview with The Hindustan Times (HT), Srinivas was asked about the economic anxiety surrounding AI and concerns over job losses, particularly in a country like India.

Emphasising on the importance of education, Srinivas said, “Every great transition in history has created this fear, but we always adapt and advance. How? It’s the same way every time: through learning. Education. Increasing our knowledge, which increases the things we can do.”

Acknowledging temporary layoffs, he said, “With any new technology of automation, there is a risk of some temporary job loss, but we’ve proven throughout history that we adapt and do more. The only thing that’s different this time is that the technology changing the world is also very good at helping us learn. So I’m optimistic.”

Perplexity CEO's remarks come when AI is expected to bring a ‘seismic’ shift in the industries affecting the jobs of more than 1.8 crore people over three key sectors by the year 2030, according to a report by the news agency PTI.

Concerns have also increased regarding several tech giants, including Amazon and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which recently confirmed significant layoffs. These layoffs occur amid the growing adoption of AI across industries, raising concerns over job losses in the future.

Is human connection still relevant? Srinivas elaborated on how AI will change over time and the importance of human connection.

“AI will be broadly transformative in ways we can’t yet imagine. It might be easier to ask “what will stay the same? First, I think we still matter to each other. AI companions may be popular now, but human connection is very important,” he said.

He further advised, “I think that we will always ask more questions. The more we can learn from AI, the better. Because we will always have a question AI can’t answer, and we’ll go answer it. That’s how the world advances. It’s the scientific process. Humans, as a species, are very curious.”

Why is India important? On making a substantial investment in India through a partnership with Airtel, Perplexity CEO said, “India is special to me personally for obvious reasons. But as a company, we say, 'here’s a country that sees the world the same way we do.” Which means, India values education and the search for wisdom. So it’s natural that our products will be popular there, since anything we build is going to come from this same philosophy.”