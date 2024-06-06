Will cloud software be ready for its AI moment?

It is too early to determine winners of the artificial intelligence boom, but so far, those companies haven’t been cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Workday.

Salesforce’s recent earnings miss, which disappointed investors looking for software-as-a-service companies to benefit from the generative AI hype, may be tied to the fact that the AI investment cycle is still unfolding.

That is why some analysts say the issue for cloud software isn’t a matter of product-market fit but rather timing.

By necessity, the first wave of AI investment will boost the stocks of companies developing the technology’s building blocks—the chips and data centers that make AI possible to use. Shares of companies like chip giant Nvidia and cloud infrastructure companies Google and Microsoft have surged to record highs.

After that cycle, investment will go toward application and software firms like Salesforce, but it won’t happen for several more quarters, said Dan Ives, managing director and senior analyst at Wedbush Securities. A third wave of investment will follow later, as an additional layer of applications is built on top of foundational enterprise apps, Ives added.

In the meantime, software and applications companies are becoming some of the first to face a reckoning as generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is starting to change the way enterprises buy and build their core systems.

Salesforce declined to comment on its earnings.

Salesforce and Workday, both software-as-a-service providers that expanded their businesses by selling corporate software in the cloud over a decade ago, are facing scrutiny from investors over what they have described as a tough deal environment in which enterprises aren’t buying as much software as in prior years.

Investors sent shares of Adobe, ServiceNow and Atlassian tumbling after the companies reported results for the March quarter. Of the 10 largest cloud software providers by annual revenue, eight saw their stocks sell off by an average of 9% the day after releasing their earnings, according to FactSet data.

The question for Salesforce, Workday and other cloud software providers is whether they will be ready to win over cautious and budget-conscious technology chiefs when their AI moment comes.

Since launching the Einstein AI platform for its flagship customer-relationship management software nearly a decade ago—which primarily focused on using AI for prediction—Salesforce has made a number of generative AI updates, including the ability to automate common sales and marketing processes, according to Jayesh Govindarajan, the company’s senior vice president of AI.

For sales, service and marketing staff, for instance, its AI platform and Einstein Copilot assistant can complete tasks like write email drafts, summarize conversations, provide guidance on sales forecasts and find answers to customer support queries.

Last year, the company promoted its Einstein Trust Layer as a solution for helping plug the “AI trust gap" for enterprises. Earlier this year, it launched Einstein 1 Studio and updated its Data Cloud, allowing developers to build their own AI-based apps and other automations in its suite of products, plus pull in their private data to the Salesforce ecosystem.

What is clear at the moment is that enterprises aren’t ready to pour money into every vendor that offers AI. The market for business AI features, such as summarizing emails, writing code and generating sales and marketing files, is increasingly crowded with vendors, from enterprise stalwarts such as Microsoft and AI model makers like OpenAI and Anthropic to software AI startups such as Writer and Runway AI.

And as enterprises’ understanding of generative AI has evolved, more are looking to build custom applications and new workflows with AI—and not just in the sales and marketing domains—rather than purchase packaged solutions from software firms like Salesforce, according to TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood.

Tightening IT budgets further play a role in where chief information officers put their tech spending. Rising interest rates, an election year and other macroeconomic uncertainties are driving continued belt tightening, said Wood, and that can mean cutting the software budget to make room for investment in other AI vendors.

Serge Suponitskiy, CIO of Brosnan Risk Consultants, said the security services company is using Salesforce-owned data visualization software Tableau, but not Salesforce’s additional AI features. “I have limited resources, and I have lots of other projects and a lot of needs," Suponitskiy said.

Vendors faster to market with AI capabilities may also benefit from their speed. Bob Lamendola, senior vice president of technology and head of digital services center at Ricoh North America, said he felt the vendor hadn’t innovated as rapidly as some of its competitors in AI. The digital services and printing company is a Salesforce customer.

Still, Salesforce and its business software peers have incumbency advantages compared with AI startups like Cohere and Anthropic. They hold large amounts of businesses’ data—which is needed to run AI on top of—and have passed enterprises’ cybersecurity, legal and compliance checks.

“The big guys out there have a leg up," said Aaron Miri, Baptist Health’s chief digital and information officer. The issue is whether they can capitalize on it.

Write to Belle Lin at belle.lin@wsj.com and Isabelle Bousquette at isabelle.bousquette@wsj.com