Will cloud software be ready for its AI moment?
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Jun 2024, 05:35 PM IST
SummaryIt is too early to determine winners of the artificial intelligence boom, but so far those companies haven’t been cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Workday.
It is too early to determine winners of the artificial intelligence boom, but so far, those companies haven’t been cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Workday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less