Will Google Bard transition to a paid model for its upgraded version? Here's what report suggests..
Developer findings suggest that Google's enhanced chatbot, Bard, may transition to a paid model for its upgraded version, Bard Advanced. Code snippets on the Google Bard website imply a three-month trial for Bard Advanced, which could require users to subscribe for continued access.
