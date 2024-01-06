Bard, Google's enhanced chatbot, may no longer offer its upgraded version for free, as indicated by information uncovered by a developer. Recent findings about the advanced iteration of Google's Bard AI chatbot imply that users might be required to pay for access to Bard Advanced in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Developer Bedros Pamboukian, as noted on X by Android Authority, uncovered code on the Google Bard website that mentions Bard Advanced. The initial statement suggests, "Try Bard Advanced for 3 months, on us." A subsequent sentence elaborates, "Get more capable large language models with advanced math and reasoning skills with Bard Advanced for 3 months on us."

Reportedly, the code snippets indicate that Bard Advanced will be presented through a three-month trial, implying that users may need to subscribe for continued access post the complimentary trial. The precise release date for the enhanced version of Bard remains uncertain, as the company initially declared an "early 2024" launch when announcing the service in December.

In a follow-up tweet, Pamboukian highlights the potential connection between Bard Advanced and Google's subscription service, Google One. An examination of Bard's source code reveals a broken Google One URL, hinting that Bard Advanced might be bundled with a Google One subscription or offered as an independent purchase option, adds the report.

Recently, Google has announced the company's most powerful language model to date - Gemini. Google said Gemini outperformed OpenAI's GPT-4 language model and human experts on massive multitask language understanding (MMLU) tasks.

In a post on X about the new language model, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "Introducing Gemini 1.0, our most capable and general AI model yet. Built natively to be multimodal, it's the first step in our Gemini-era of models. Gemini is optimized in three sizes - Ultra, Pro, and Nano."

"Gemini Ultra’s performance exceeds current state-of-the-art results on 30 of the 32 widely-used academic benchmarks. With a score of 90.0%, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU." the tech executive added.

