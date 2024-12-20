Agriculture contributes to 17 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is the single largest source of employment in India, making innovations in this space critical for growth of the nation. The country’s smallholdings farmers face significant challenges owing to pest infestations, shrinking yields, financial constraints and the increasing impact of climate change. According to the World Economic Forum, about 40 per cent of the country’s produce gets lost in post-harvest with issues such as crop wastage, lack of proper logistics and market access for farmers to sell their yields.

Technologies like Artificial Intelligence can be leveraged to address critical challenges in the fields of agriculture, food security and sustainable livelihoods. The intersection of technology and purpose was celebrated at the Mint All About AI | Tech4Good Awards 2024, sponsored by Salesforce. In the ‘Best Use of AI in Agriculture and Food Security’ category, Aquaconnect emerged as a Gold Winner for its transformative approach to aquaculture while Fyllo was the Silver Winner for using AI tools to help thousands of farmers maximise their yields.

Using AI to enhance productivity Agriculture remains a cornerstone of global food security, and AI is unlocking new opportunities to optimise practices and improve sustainability. As the global population is projected to hit the 9.8 billion mark in 2050, there will be significant pressure on the agriculture and food security sectors to bring about innovations to improve food production and maximise crop yields, even as they contend with issues such as limited land, shortage of labour, climate change and reducing soil fertility. Watch the live webcast of the event below,

AI could use data to offer insights into the supply chain, analyse market demand and forecast prices. Using AI-led precision agriculture, farmers can combine the best technologies across processes such as soil management, pest control and pricing to minimise spends and maximise yields. Automation can also be used to bring down requirements for labour and make processes more efficient. The ‘Best Use of AI in Agriculture and Food Security’ category celebrates solutions that empower farmers and transform supply chains.

Winner of the Gold category: Aquaconnect India’s aquaculture sector is a major player in global seafood production, contributing 14 per cent to the total global market and supporting millions of rural and coastal communities. Despite its $25 billion market size, the sector struggles with inefficient market linkages, hindering farmers’ access to inputs and output markets.

The Indian fisheries and seafood industry was a traditional one, and India’s vast geographical landscape made it impractical to capture data physically. This made it tough for key players to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bring about greater efficiencies in the overall supply chain for fish and shrimp farming. Aquaconnect took a different approach by integrating geospatial technologies with AI models to inject efficiency into the Indian seafood value chain. The company hasrevolutionised aquaculture with AI-driven predictive analytics and real-time insights, enhancing productivity and promoting sustainable fish and shrimp farming practices.

“AI offers unparalleled advantages in processing vast amounts of geospatial imagery, helping us accelerate our mission to revolutionise the industry. Before implementing AquaSAT, the aquaculture industry struggled with inefficient market linkages for accessing inputs and selling harvest produce. Understanding production trends could take up to a year, delaying critical decisions and hindering efficiency across the value chain. After deploying AquaSAT, we deliver near real-time intelligence to the sector,” said Sudhakar Velayudham, Entrepreneur in Residence at Aquaconnect.

They map pond boundaries, identify fish and shrimp ponds, assess culture stages, determine input needs, and predict harvest supply. This is simple to track production status, monitor stocked and harvested ponds, detect disease-prone areas, and forecast outputs from individual ponds to the national level. Government institutions leverage these insights for policy making, addressing gaps and opportunities, production zoning, and strategic countermeasures. “Our platform enhances transparency and efficiency, empowering stakeholders with actionable data across the value chain,” he further said.

Winner of the Silver category: Fyllo The agricultural sector faces numerous challenges, such as unpredictable weather, poor soil health, and pests, etc which can significantly impact crop quality and yield. Farmers often lack access to timely and accurate data, hindering their ability to make informed decisions and leading to inefficiencies and lower profitability. Fyllo empowers farmers through precision agriculture tools, leveraging AI to optimise resource use and improve sustainability in farming practices. They help farmers make data-driven decisions by leveraging cutting-edge agronomy models and AI-based prediction models to maximise their crop potential and achieve constant yields. So far, the firm has helped over 11,000 farmers.

Fyllo wins Silver at the Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards

“AI has the potential to revolutionise agriculture by analysing vast amounts of data from soil, weather, and crop health to deliver actionable insights. We looked towards AI as a solution because it allows us to process real-time information quickly, identify patterns, and provide predictive insights that support precision farming. AI-powered analytics help us provide personalised recommendations for irrigation, nutrient management, and pest control, tailored to each farm’s unique conditions, enabling farmers to make smarter, data-driven decisions throughout the crop cycle,” sad Sudhanshu Rai, Co-Founder at Fyllo.

When about the impact AI tools have made in the sector, he explained: “Before implementing our AI solutions, farmers relied on traditional methods, which often led to overuse of resources, higher input costs, and unpredictable yields. After adopting Fyllo’s AI-driven platform, farmers now receive real-time data on soil moisture, crop health, and weather conditions. As a result, irrigation efficiency improved by up to 30 per cent, pest-related losses reduced significantly, and overall yield quality increased. Our AI-driven insights have transformed farming operations, providing measurable benefits in productivity and sustainability, resulting in more consistent and profitable harvests.”

About the Salesforce All About AI | Tech4Good2024 Awards The Mint All About AI | Tech4Good Awards 2024, sponsored by Salesforce, has set a benchmark for recognising how AI can be harnessed as a force for good, from combating climate change to democratising access to education and healthcare. This initiative aligns with the growing need for responsible and ethical AI solutions prioritising societal well-being.

The awards showcased the transformative power of artificial intelligence in addressing some of society’s most pressing challenges. With over 100 competitive entriesvying for recognition, the event highlighted the breadth of innovative AI applications across various sectors.

The awards night was attended by a prestigious gathering of 160 industry leaders, technologists, and changemakers at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Additionally, the event's impact extended globally, with 12000 participants joining via livestream, demonstrating the widespread interest in AI-driven solutions for societal good. This incredible turnout underscores the relevance of AI in driving sustainable progress and the eagerness of audiences worldwide to celebrate and learn from these groundbreaking efforts.