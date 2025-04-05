With Trump tariffs, even AI could get more expensive
Summary
- Higher prices may be in store for a range of materials used to build the data centers that will deliver AI.
The sweeping tariffs President Trump imposed this week could boost costs for businesses building the infrastructure to deliver artificial intelligence, and ultimately prices for using AI.
