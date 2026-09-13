'World has to work together...': Anthropic CEO Amodei backs ex-employee’s warning, explains why some bots go rogue

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, whose blogpost on slowing down the pace of AI development has found takers in the likes of Sam Altman and Elon Musk, told CNN in an interview that he agrees in most parts with former employee Jacob Coxon's social media posts regarding the dangers of unregulated AI development.

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Coxon, who had worked with OpenAI before his stint at Anthropic, said in a post on X that neither company is acting responsibly. "They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives," he said.

In his reaction to Coxon's statement that has sent ripples across the world, Amodei said that he agrees with Coxon more than he disagrees, but added that Anthropic is the most responsible company when it comes to the risks of unmitigated AI advancement.

Also Read | Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei net worth: What he said on slowing down AI industry

“I agree with Jacob much more than I disagree with him,” Amodei said, adding, "It's an interesting resignation because when he left, he said, 'I think Anthropic is the most responsible player. I think Anthropic is the most aware of these issues.' He wasn't calling out to us. He was calling out the dynamic of the industry as a whole moving too fast," Amodei said in his interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

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Cooper also quizzed Amodei on a recent blogpost he wrote on his website, in which the latter spoke on the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident in which a swarm of OpenAI's agents hacked into Hugging Face despite not being asked to do so.

As per Amodei, given the accelerating rate at which AI capability is increasing, in "6–12 months such a swarm could be capable of taking over the entire internet with a persistent botnet" which could cause "hundreds of billions of dollars in damage".

When asked about this, Amodei pointed out to the stage of development in which AI bots are trained. "Their behaviour at the time that they act...is shaped by their behaviour while they're being trained," the Anthropic chief said.

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"When we look back, what we find is, oops, we included some environments that encourage the models to cheat, that encourage the models to hack out, by mistake."

Amodei said that with the slowing down of AI development, developers would have more time to build the necessary guardrails and to weed out the bad training environments that might cause these bots to behave in a rogue manner.

Also Read | Bernie Sanders calls on Trump, Xi to sign treaty to pause advanced AI

Both OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI chief Elon Musk have publicly backed Amodei's plan.

Amodei's three-part plan to ‘pace the frontier’ To address the concerns of Coxon and several others fearing the effects of unmitigated AI development, Amodei has proposed a three-part plan with which companies can "pace the frontier" of AI development: 1) Embedded third-party evaluators who would help assess the alignment of AI models from the early stages of training pipelines and processes 2) Coordination of frontier AI companies in democratic companies to establish safety standards and set limits on the rate of unchecked AI progress. 3) Global coordination, in which US and other democratic governments start coordinating with authoritarian governments to comply to AI safety standards.

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"It is harder but to some extent, the world has to work together. If we go too slow, I still believe that the wrong people will be in charge of the technology and that again will bring the probability of things going wrong very high," Amodei said in the interview.

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.