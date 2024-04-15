xAI, an artificial intelligence venture by Elon Musk, has unveiled an improved version of its Grok 1.5 model called Grok 1.5 Vision. This upgraded model now includes computer vision abilities, enabling it to understand and answer questions about images. This update comes shortly after OpenAI introduced its GPT-4 model, which also features computer vision capabilities.

The announcement of this enhancement was made through xAI's official X account (formerly Twitter), where they shared details about the model's new features in a blog post. While the fundamental features of Grok 1.5 remain unchanged in this updated version, the addition of vision capabilities is expected to expand its capabilities in interacting with the real world.

xAI conducted benchmark tests to evaluate Grok 1.5 Vision's performance across various metrics, including their proprietary RealWorldQA benchmark, which assesses the model's understanding of real-world spatial concepts. Additionally, the model underwent assessments in other tests like MMMU and ChartQA. Notably, in the RealWorldQA test, Grok outperformed OpenAI's GPT-4 with Vision and Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro, although it showed lower performance in other evaluations.

Computer vision is an exciting area of computer science that focuses on enabling computers, including AI models, to identify and understand real-world objects through images and videos. Its goal is to give machines vision capabilities similar to humans.

Major tech companies are heavily investing in developing AI models with vision capabilities. Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro and OpenAI's GPT-4 with Vision are prominent competitors in this field.

The potential applications of computer vision are extensive and transformative. For example, Healthify, an Indian platform for calorie tracking and nutrition, recently introduced a feature called 'Snap'. Users can take photos of food items, and the AI suggests healthier recipe adjustments and exercise plans to balance calorie intake. Computer vision also holds promise for medical diagnosis, autonomous vehicles, and more.

