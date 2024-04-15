xAI introduces Grok 1.5 Vision: Know how it competes with GPT-4 and Gemini 1.5 Pro
Elon Musk's xAI unveils Grok 1.5 Vision with computer vision abilities, enhancing its interaction with real-world objects. Benchmark tests show its superior performance in RealWorldQA but lower in other evaluations compared to OpenAI's GPT-4 with Vision and Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro.
xAI, an artificial intelligence venture by Elon Musk, has unveiled an improved version of its Grok 1.5 model called Grok 1.5 Vision. This upgraded model now includes computer vision abilities, enabling it to understand and answer questions about images. This update comes shortly after OpenAI introduced its GPT-4 model, which also features computer vision capabilities.