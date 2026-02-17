Yes, you can vibe-code. Here’s how to get started.

You don’t need any programming experience because AI will do all the programming for you, and even coach you through the process. You can create a mini-program, known as a script, with a prompt as simple as, “Write a script that adds YYYY-MM-DD to the beginning of every file name in a folder, based on when it was created." All you need to start vibe coding is a general-purpose AI platform like ChatGPT or Gemini. In a regular chat session, you tell the AI the problem you want to solve or the tool you need, and then it generates the code. (More on what you actually do with that code later.) Once you’ve created a script that solves your problem, you can use it anytime you need it.