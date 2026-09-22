You can’t trade your way through the AI apocalypse

But a third sentiment is now coming to the fore for investors: what if AI systems are immensely capable, as the bulls predict, but deeply dangerous? Fears about “misaligned” AI that hacks other systems, enables fraud or misleads human engineers are growing. Researchers in frontier AI labs worry that their tools could help rogue states or terrorist groups build their own bioweapons. Some think the models could result in human extinction, which would take the shine off any future listing. It’s hard to celebrate an initial public offering that leads to a terminal public offing.