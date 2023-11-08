YouTube experiments with AI-based comment sections and ChatGPT like chatbot for enhanced recommendation
YouTube Premium members may have the chance to try out new AI experiments on YouTube, including organizing comments into topics and using conversational AI tools to provide information and recommendations.
Google is introducing exciting new AI experiments on YouTube to enhance the viewing and interaction experience. While these features are in the early testing phase, some YouTube Premium members may have the chance to try them out at youtube.com/new.
