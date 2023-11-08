YouTube Premium members may have the chance to try out new AI experiments on YouTube, including organizing comments into topics and using conversational AI tools to provide information and recommendations.

Google is introducing exciting new AI experiments on YouTube to enhance the viewing and interaction experience. While these features are in the early testing phase, some YouTube Premium members may have the chance to try them out at youtube.com/new.

As per the American tech giant, the first experiment aims to simplify navigating through extensive comment sections in lengthy videos. AI technology is being used to organize comments into easily understandable topics.

If you are part of this experiment, you'll find a new option to sort comments by "Topics" when you open the comment section on your mobile device. This feature can be especially helpful for content creators to quickly engage with their audience or find inspiration for new content ideas based on the discussions.

Creators will also have the ability to remove specific comment topics by deleting individual comments. It is important to note that these topics are generated from published comments, and comments under review, containing blocked words, or from blocked users will not be included, highlights the Google blog post.

In addition to the comment organization experiment, Google is also testing a conversational AI tool. As per the Google blog post, this tool is designed to provide viewers with information and recommendations related to the video they are watching, all without interrupting the playback.

For educational content, it can even offer quizzes and responses to encourage a deeper understanding of the subject matter. If you are part of this experiment, you can access the tool by tapping "Ask" under select videos and either ask questions about the video or choose from suggested prompts, says Google.

According to Google, both of these experiments aim to make users' YouTube experience more engaging and informative. Please keep in mind that these features are being tested on a limited basis. Over time, YouTube Premium members in the United States using Android devices will have the opportunity to join these experiments.



