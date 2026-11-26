Many companies have turned to Artificial Intelligence (AI) long time ago to save time while boosting productivity. Talking about AI use, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu revealed how he prefers to work nowadays. He took to X and revealed the secret behind his increasing efficiency at work with the help of AI.

Sridhar Vembu talks about making most of AI Sridhar Vembu said that he usually likes to assign taking-taking tasks to AI during his free time to ensure optimum usage. He explained the logic behind it and said that he feels that AI needs to stay busy with work even when he is away from the desk or having his break.

Talking about how AI has altered his work approach nowadays, the founder wrote, "I have gotten to the point where I ensure I have given AI a long running piece of work before I go for a walk or do yoga or go for lunch. Otherwise it feels like I am not using that time well."

"AI makes you work harder, as many people have observed," he added further.

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Netizens react to Sridhar Vembu's post on AI His post has attracted several reactions on the internet. A section of people agreed with Vembu. Among them, a user wrote in the comment section, "I would agree on this very much, earlier we used to work 6 hours in a day but now the curiosity and the speed gets us work done really fast but i spend almost 14 hours now."

One more said, "That's the same with me. I also give it a goal in the night before I go to sleep so that it works through the night. I find it frustrating when I see it asked a question and stopped in the middle of the night."

"I actually see it differently! If you use the AI the right way, you won’t have to work any harder at all," argued another.

Someone else also claimed, "Phones gave screen fatigue and AI is now giving panic attacks. What new to build? How to use the intelligence available for a better output? Waiting for new tokens is increasing anxiety."

A different user slammed the founder, saying, “Not funny, you are extremely selfish despite knowing AI onslaught will endanger Indians.”