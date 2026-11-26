Many companies have turned to Artificial Intelligence (AI) long time ago to save time while boosting productivity. Talking about AI use, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu revealed how he prefers to work nowadays. He took to X and revealed the secret behind his increasing efficiency at work with the help of AI.

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Sridhar Vembu talks about making most of AI Sridhar Vembu said that he usually likes to assign taking-taking tasks to AI during his free time to ensure optimum usage. He explained the logic behind it and said that he feels that AI needs to stay busy with work even when he is away from the desk or having his break.

Talking about how AI has altered his work approach nowadays, the founder wrote, "I have gotten to the point where I ensure I have given AI a long running piece of work before I go for a walk or do yoga or go for lunch. Otherwise it feels like I am not using that time well."

"AI makes you work harder, as many people have observed," he added further.

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Netizens react to Sridhar Vembu's post on AI His post has attracted several reactions on the internet. A section of people agreed with Vembu. Among them, a user wrote in the comment section, "I would agree on this very much, earlier we used to work 6 hours in a day but now the curiosity and the speed gets us work done really fast but i spend almost 14 hours now."

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One more said, "That's the same with me. I also give it a goal in the night before I go to sleep so that it works through the night. I find it frustrating when I see it asked a question and stopped in the middle of the night."

"I actually see it differently! If you use the AI the right way, you won’t have to work any harder at all," argued another.

Someone else also claimed, "Phones gave screen fatigue and AI is now giving panic attacks. What new to build? How to use the intelligence available for a better output? Waiting for new tokens is increasing anxiety."

A different user slammed the founder, saying, “Not funny, you are extremely selfish despite knowing AI onslaught will endanger Indians.”

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Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.