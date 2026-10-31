Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says AI requires ‘meta level skills’, explains why clear thinking and problem-solving matter

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu has said that artificial intelligence (AI) is making skills such as clear communication, breaking down complex problems and identifying errors in AI-generated responses increasingly important, describing them as “meta level skills”.

He said these capabilities, traditionally required of system architects, are now helping people significantly improve their productivity with AI.

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“We are seeing all this in action already,” Vembu said in a reply to an X user who asked whether employees who become proficient in using AI tend to take on more work and responsibilities, while those not using the technology for productivity continue working at a slower pace.

Vembu said effective AI use depends on clearly defining requirements, dividing complicated tasks into smaller, manageable parts and recognising when AI veers off course so it can be guided back in the right direction.

Explaining what people need to work effectively with AI, Vembu stated, “AI requires us that we state what we want clearly (for which we need to know what we want!), break up complex problems into manageable chunks to feed AI, detect when AI is drifting and bring it back on the rails. These are meta level skills.”

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He added that these skills are precisely what system architects have needed and that AI is now substantially boosting their productivity.

The comments came after an X user, @sindhuharih, asked whether people who become proficient in using AI in their respective fields end up getting busier by taking on more work.

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“Sridhar, do you think that once a person starts using AI well in their line of work, they tend to be more busier taking up more and doing more. Seeing that happen.. on the other hand, the persons not using AI for productivity are still happily taking things slow,” the user Sindhu Hariharan wrote.

What did Vembu say about AI replacing jobs? The exchange followed another post by Vembu warning about the potential impact of AI on computer-based jobs.

“Any job performed on the computer has this risk now: one smart person using AI can perform the work of 10 people,” he wrote, cautioning that the risk was becoming increasingly real.

However, Vembu clarified that this did not necessarily mean 90% of people working on computers would be left without jobs.

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He explained that industries which previously could not afford to hire software engineers or digital marketers might now be able to employ them because AI could lower the cost of getting such work done.

“What it does mean is a rebalancing across the economy and that is painful when we go through it,” he said.

Vembu added that people and businesses needed to accept that this transition was coming and prepare for it.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X