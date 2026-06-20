AI Tool of the Week: this AI joins your Zoom call and leaves with the work completed

ask it to

after the call, prompt it to

ask ZoomMate to surface the Salesforce account record during the conversation-

Action, not just insight: most AI meeting tools summarize; ZoomMate executes — it updates CRMs, closes tickets, and drafts outputs without you switching apps

Works where decisions happen: It is embedded inside the live meeting, not a post-call bolt-on, so the action starts the moment a decision is made