AI Tool of the Week: this AI joins your Zoom call and leaves with the work completed

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ZoomMate.
What problem does it solve?
The product is designed to tackle a common workplace problem: meetings often end with decisions being made, but the follow-through is left to employees.
Action items have to be manually logged, tickets created, customer records updated and follow-up emails drafted, creating delays between decisions and execution.
ZoomMate aims to close that gap.
Operating within live Zoom calls, it listens to discussions as they unfold and can trigger follow-up actions across connected enterprise platforms, including Salesforce, Jira, Slack, ServiceNow, Workday, Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.
Rather than simply generating summaries or meeting notes, the tool is designed to carry out tasks based on decisions made during the meeting.
How to access
Available in Zoom's paid plan as an add-on.