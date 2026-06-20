AI Tool of the Week: this AI joins your Zoom call and leaves with the work completed

The AI tool we unlocked today is: ZoomMate.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: ZoomMate.
What problem does it solve?
The product is designed to tackle a common workplace problem: meetings often end with decisions being made, but the follow-through is left to employees.
What problem does it solve?
The product is designed to tackle a common workplace problem: meetings often end with decisions being made, but the follow-through is left to employees.
Action items have to be manually logged, tickets created, customer records updated and follow-up emails drafted, creating delays between decisions and execution.
ZoomMate aims to close that gap.
Operating within live Zoom calls, it listens to discussions as they unfold and can trigger follow-up actions across connected enterprise platforms, including Salesforce, Jira, Slack, ServiceNow, Workday, Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.
Rather than simply generating summaries or meeting notes, the tool is designed to carry out tasks based on decisions made during the meeting.
How to access
Available in Zoom's paid plan as an add-on.
What can it do?
- Close the loop instantly: connect what was decided in the meeting directly to the tools where work happens, with no manual handoff
- Surface context mid-call: search across Zoom, connected apps, and the web during a live meeting to pull up the right account, ticket, or policy in real time
- Turn talk into deliverables: generate polished proposals, presentations, and summaries directly from the conversation, without copy-pasting a single word
Example
A sales director wraps up a high-stakes client renewal call with three action items and no time to waste. Here is how ZoomMate handles the rest:
- Pull context mid-call: ask ZoomMate to surface the Salesforce account record during the conversation- "show me the renewal history and last three interactions for this account"
- Log the meeting: after the call, prompt it to "write a meeting summary and log it to Salesforce under this account"
- Update the pipeline: instruct it to "move the opportunity to proposal sent and set a follow-up task for Friday"
- Draft the proposal: ask it to "draft a one-page renewal proposal based on what was discussed"
- Notify the team: add "Post a Slack update to the account team channel with the key outcomes"
- Export the deliverable: “Send the proposal draft to my Gmail as a Word document”
What makes ZoomMate special?
- Action, not just insight: most AI meeting tools summarize; ZoomMate executes — it updates CRMs, closes tickets, and drafts outputs without you switching apps
- Works where decisions happen: It is embedded inside the live meeting, not a post-call bolt-on, so the action starts the moment a decision is made
- Broad enterprise stack coverage: native connections to Salesforce, Jira, Slack, ServiceNow, Workday, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace mean it fits most enterprise workflows out of the box
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.