Mint explainer | Can technology bridge India's public-security gaps after the Delhi Red Fort blast?
Security agencies have been using facial and object recognition tools to enhance safety monitoring, particularly in metros. Yet, unorganized and crowded public spaces remain a challenge.
NEW DELHI : The 10 November car blast in the heart of New Delhi has heightened concerns about public safety in crowded hubs across the country. As law enforcement agencies pursue the perpetrators, police are ramping up their ability to detect anomalies and raise security standards. Mint takes a look at the country's public safety measures and risks.