Can technology make public spaces safer?

Absolutely. Most police forces have long been deploying facial recognition and object recognition tools to enhance safety monitoring, particularly in metropolitan cities. However, unorganized public parking spaces pose a tougher challenge since it is difficult for law enforcement agencies to detect objects inside cars in crowded, open parking lots. The absence of handheld or floor-operated metal detectors or hybrid object scanners, seen often in malls and hotels, makes it more difficult to secure open public parking spaces.